Truist Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after buying an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

