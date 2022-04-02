Truist Financial Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $78.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

