TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TCRX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

