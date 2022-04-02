Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE TKC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,352. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

