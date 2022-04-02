Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,604 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00.
Twilio stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.30.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.