Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX – Get Rating) insider Joseph Pinto bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($22,556.39).
Tyranna Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyranna Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in the Eureka Gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Weebo Gold Project comprising approximately 69 square kilometers of ground east of the Jaguar base metal mine; and Pacific Express nickel project, which consists of a license for approximately 100 kilometers, as well as Dragon and Knight nickel projects.
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tyranna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyranna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.