U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

