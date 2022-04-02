U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,514,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

