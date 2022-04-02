U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.44

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

