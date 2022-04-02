U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stephens

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 17,936,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,247. The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.