Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. Research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.