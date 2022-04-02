UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.