Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

ULTA opened at $388.22 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.28. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

