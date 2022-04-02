UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:UMH opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 119.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

