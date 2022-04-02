Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($55.02) to GBX 3,800 ($49.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.26) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 3,650 ($47.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.72).

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,508 ($45.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,265. The firm has a market cap of £90.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,628.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,815.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,170.55). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.22) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,115.80). Insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 over the last three months.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

