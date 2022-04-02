Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 485,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNPRF. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.