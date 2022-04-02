United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 242,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Fire Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

