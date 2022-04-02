United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) versus SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Head to Head Analysis

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.10 SpartanNash $8.93 billion 0.14 $73.75 million $2.05 16.48

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SpartanNash. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% SpartanNash 0.83% 7.99% 2.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Natural Foods and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 40.07%. Given SpartanNash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats SpartanNash on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to 160 military commissaries and approximately 400 exchanges located in 39 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Djibouti. The Retail segment primarily operates 145 corporate owned retail stores and 36 fuel centers, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family brand name. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

