United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 437,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

