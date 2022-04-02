United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

URI opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

