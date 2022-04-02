United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.93. 2,662,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,764,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

