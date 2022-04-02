United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.72. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $153.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

