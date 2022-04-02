United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE X opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

