Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up to $169.62

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $169.62, but opened at $173.42. Universal Display shares last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

