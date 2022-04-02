UNUS SED LEO Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.74 billion and approximately $6.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $6.02 or 0.00013091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00271891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

