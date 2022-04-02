UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target Cut to $4.50

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 281.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in UpHealth by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

