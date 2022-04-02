Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $37.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

URBN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,834. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

