UREEQA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,225.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.25 million and $12,225.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.95 or 0.07504421 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.87 or 0.99960244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046517 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.