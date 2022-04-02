Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

