VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.71. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 871,044 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

