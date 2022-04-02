Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,838,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. 829,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,944. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

