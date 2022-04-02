Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 27,644 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 472,381 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 458,535 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $103.34 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

