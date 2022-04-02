Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.29 Million in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $800,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

ARBK stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34.

Argo Blockchain Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.