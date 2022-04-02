Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Company Profile (Get Rating)
GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference.
