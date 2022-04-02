Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:GCAP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Get Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) alerts:

Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Bentham Global Capital Securities Active Etf (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.