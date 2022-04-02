Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $$35.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

