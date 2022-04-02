Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after buying an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

