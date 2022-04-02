Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

