Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
