Veil (VEIL) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Veil (VEIL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Veil has a total market capitalization of $864,933.54 and $737.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.41 or 1.00074391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064887 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00336342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00139093 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

