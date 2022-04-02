Velo Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Velo has a total market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $806,051.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.04 or 0.07537973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,168.81 or 1.00090629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046393 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

