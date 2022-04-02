Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

