VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 124,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,469,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

