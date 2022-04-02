Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,850,816 shares.The stock last traded at $36.95 and had previously closed at $36.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

