Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 127.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 36.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

