Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritex by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.