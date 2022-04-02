Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $21.29

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $20.59. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 63,812 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

