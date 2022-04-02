Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. 1,721,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,779. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $18.13.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

