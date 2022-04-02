Verso (NYSE:VRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Verso has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Verso has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

