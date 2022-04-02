Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.44

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.44 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 67.20 ($0.88). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 576,699 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.48. The stock has a market cap of £233.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.