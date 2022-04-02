Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.