Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

VNOM stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,425 shares of company stock valued at $58,002,879 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

